CHICAGO, IL - MAY 21: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on May 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

After the Chicago Cubs called their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on account of forecasted rain on Saturday, the skies never really opened over Wrigley Field, and the visiting team was left with some frustrations that the game wasn’t played.

Multiple people in the Brewers’ organization, including G.M. David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell, were perturbed that the game was called so early in the day at the Friendly Confines.

“(That’s the) first time for us we’ve had players treated for sunburn after a rainout,” Counsell said before Sunday’s game between the two teams.

Stearns went a step further, saying that “they (the Cubs) certainly knew that we would have preferred to play, (but) ultimately it’s their call.”

The Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 12 games, won Friday’s rain-soaked affair at Wrigley, winning a 6-3 game over the Cubs. The Cubs had to go to their bullpen early after Eddie Butler was chased from the game after three innings, and Saturday’s rainout allowed the team to rest those arms that they used to get through the rest of the game.

Undeterred, the Cubs’ Twitter account took the opportunity to poke some fun at the Brewers’ consternation, throwing a not-so-subtle jab at the Brewers after Kris Bryant smacked a pair of home runs in Sunday’s game:

The cancelled game will be made up on July 6, the Cubs announced Saturday.