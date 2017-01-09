Bill Murray Spends Weekend Celebrating Cubs, Blackhawks

Comedian Bill Murray gestures as he visits the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. Murray is in Washington to receive the 2016 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Actor Bill Murray isn't running out of steam when it comes to celebrating World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Photos captured the diehard fan spending the weekend doing what he seems to love most: supporting his favored Chicago sports teams.

The suburban Wilmette native was in attendance for a private party Saturday hosted by the Chicago Cubs, according to social media posts by Chicago indie band Twin Peaks, who performed at the event.

So about last night with the @Cubspic.twitter.com/9nFHiw7EfM — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

Twin Peaks told the Chicago Tribune that at the party Murray sang while Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder played the guitar.

One of the band members posted a series of photos from the event that show Murray, Vedder, and team president Theo Epstein relaxed and enjoying the celebration among the partygoers.

See that. That baseball bat. Baseball bat. A video posted by Cadien Lake Jack Henry James (@b.i.g.t.u.n.a) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:30am PST Theo helping me play 📸: @fragilebbyy A photo posted by Cadien Lake Jack Henry James (@b.i.g.t.u.n.a) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:20pm PST Also me and Eddie Vedder A photo posted by Cadien Lake Jack Henry James (@b.i.g.t.u.n.a) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

On Sunday, Murray made his way to the United Center to cheer on the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was seen dancing from a suite as the team took down the Nashville Predators with a 5-2 victory.