CFD Battles Blaze at Vacant Zenith Factory on Northwest Side

Firefighters were responding to a massive fire Tuesday evening on Chicago’s Northwest Side, fire officials said.
The fire was at the corner of Austin and Dickens avenues in the Belmont Central neighborhood, fire officials said. The burning building was once the Zenith factory but has been vacant for a number of years.
Smoke plumes could be seen rising above the building which had boarded and broken windows.
No other information was immediately available.
Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago