Man Charged in Shooting of 2 Chicago Police Officers

An 18-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a shooting that wounded two Chicago police officers on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

Angel Gomez was the alleged driver of the car in which the shooters were riding, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. Gomez was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Gomez was out on a gun charge from January, Guglielmi said, adding that police knew the identities of the other suspects and additional arrests were forthcoming.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4300 block of S. Ashland Ave. in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 9th District officers were in an unmarked vehicle, dressed in civilian clothes with vests bearing CPD badges at the time of the attack.

They were conducting a follow-up investigation to a previous incident, according to police, when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back, authorities said, and they were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized. Both officers were released from the hospital by Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple sources confirmed that one of the officers is the son of a deputy chief, though further information on their identities was not released due to “high security concerns” for both men.

Guglielmi said the officers "were targeted" in the shooting, which Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president Kevin Graham said occurred “without provocation.”

The shooting prompted a massive manhunt for the suspects, involving a police helicopter and K-9 unit. Two weapons were recovered in the search, officials said, at least one of which was a high-powered assault rifle discovered in a vehicle seized at the scene.

Police were scheduled to detail the arrest of Gomez and update on the investigation in a news conference at 11 a.m. Sunday.