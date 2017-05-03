Chicago police are saturating the streets of the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday night as the search continues for those responsible for the shooting of two officers the night before. Michelle Relerford reports.

Chicago police are saturating the streets of the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday night as the search continues for those responsible for the shooting of two officers the night before.

Officers are working 12 to 14 shifts, going home to sleep, then reporting back to work to continue the search for the suspects who police say used a weapon powerful enough to penetrate the officers' body armor.

"We're all family, we're all brothers and sisters and what you see in that greater presence is what you'd see if anyone else was hurt," Cpt. Warren Richards said.

A rifle was one of the weapons recovered from the scene, police said.

"The use of rifles has increased the lethality in these gang conflicts, where in the past, it was fist fights or fights with objects," said Cmdr. Stephen Chung, of the 9th District. "Now it's the guns, then more recently the rifles have been introduced into our neighborhoods."

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms officials say 70 semi-automatic rifles were recovered in Chicago this year so far.

Police are investigating if the shootings were premeditated to circumvent the officers gang investigation or if the plain-clothes officers were randomly attacked.

Three people are being questioned but they are not suspects, police say.

“The fact that they shot specifically at officers is outrageous,” Ald. Ray Lopez said earlier Wednesday.

The ATF says gangs are upping the ante.

"We are facing a different criminal element," says ATF Special Agent in Charge Celinez Nunez. "One that has a total disregard for human life and a total disregard for law enforcement--as we saw last night."

Assault-Style Weapon Recovered From Scene Where 2 Chicago Officers Shot

Police continue to investigate and comb the area where two Chicago officers were shot Tuesday night. Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017)

Both of the wounded officers are back home with their families after being released from Stroger Hospital Wednesday.

I have spoken to both of the officers last night, I spoke to one of them today and he is doing better," FOP Lodge 7 President Kevin Graham said. "And he is in a lot of pain, but he is very confident and he is up beat."

Graham says he is on his way to Springfield to remember fallen officers and press state legislators for laws to keep active officers safe.

"We are there to help people and we are here to protect people," Graham said. "But we are not going to be targets."



Lopez repeated his support for such legislation. Investigators say a high powered assault rifle recovered from a seized vehicle at the scene was used in the attack.

"We have to get serious about doing what it takes to keep guns out of the hands of repeat offenders," he said. "The government has to start banning assault weapons once more."