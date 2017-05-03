Police flocked to the Back of the Yards neighborhood when the call went out Tuesday night that two of their own had been shot in what appeared to be a targeted attack. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Police Will Not Be ‘Targets,’ FOP President Says After Two Chicago Officers Shot

Police flocked to the Back of the Yards neighborhood when the call went out Tuesday night that two of their own had been shot in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

"There is a very real possibility that they were the untended targets of the shooting," Ald. Raymond Lopez said. "It bothers me and should bother every person in the city of Chicago."

The attack, possibly involving assault style weapons, is also deeply disturbing for the union that represents more than 12,000 Chicago cops, authorities said Wednesday.

Because the officers were targeted, according to police, they are not being identified due to safety concerns.

"Our members go out every day. They don’t know if they are going to be coming home, their families don’t know if they will be coming home, but they are committee to keeping the citizens of Chicago safe," said Kevin Graham, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.

If officers were the targets in Tuesday night's attack, the incident would be part of a growing trend, seen from Philadelphia to Des Moines.

“The fact that they shot specifically at officers is outrageous,” Lopez said.

And the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms says gangs are upping the ante.

"We are facing a different criminal element," says ATF Special Agent in Charge Celinez Nunez. "One that has a total disregard for human life and a total disregard for law enforcement--as we saw last night."

Both of the wounded officers are back home with their families after being released from Stroger Hospital Wednesday.

I have spoken to both of the officers last night, I spoke to one of them today and he is doing better," Graham said. "And he is in a lot of pain, but he is very confident and he is up beat."

Graham says he is on his way to Springfield to remember fallen officers and press state legislators for laws to keep active officers safe.

"We are there to help people and we are here to protect people," Graham said. "But we are not going to be targets."



Lopez repeated his support for such legislation. Investigators say a high powered assault rifle recovered from a seized vehicle at the scene was used in the attack.

"We have to get serious about doing what it takes to keep guns out of the hands of repeat offenders," he said. "The government has to start banning assault weapons once more."