A woman was able to free herself Thursday night after she says she was kidnapped at gunpoint outside of her North Side apartment. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

A Chicago woman says she was violently carjacked and then kidnapped outside her apartment building Thursday night, steps from Wrigley Field, before making a dramatic escape, police said.

The 24-year-old woman told police she was in the back of her Wrigleyville neighborhood apartment building in the 3700 block of North Fremont around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached her and pulled out a gun, forcing her into the trunk of her blue 2012 Mazda.

The woman was in the back of her apartment, just blocks from Wrigley Field, when she was approached by a man with a gun, police said.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Police say the suspect then took off on a joyride that spanned more than 20 miles, all while the woman was locked inside the trunk of the vehicle.

The suspect made his way to the city’s Far South Side, making several stops along the way, police said, before crashing the vehicle into a tree in the 1100 block of South Throop.

That is when the woman says she used the emergency trunk release to free herself and call police.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle more than 20 miles away, which is when the woman says she managed to free herself, police said.

Photo credit: Captured News

Chicago police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as being a heavy-set man in his 30s, with a goatee. The victim said he was wearing tan khakis and a red sweat shirt, police said.

News of the incident had residents on edge Friday.

“Wow,” Evan Wilson said, who just moved to Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood from Georgia. “That’s usually no something you associate with the neighborhood. That’s one of the reasons I moved up here, I perceived it to be a really safe neighborhood.”

The victim suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay, police said.