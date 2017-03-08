With an outbreak of Mumps reported in the Chicago area, officials have been warning parents and students at affected schools. As of Wednesday, there have been three confirmed cases of mumps at Barrington High School and a fourth confirmed case in Barrington. There are also seven probable cases and 20 suspected cases at high schools and middle schools in the surrounding area, according to the Lake County Health Department. In addition, authorities are investigating a possible case of the highly contagious disease at a North Side Chicago Public School. Here's what you need to know about mumps from prevention to symptoms to treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.