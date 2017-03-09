Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson headed to Springfield Thursday to attend a hearing about a new gun bill he has repeatedly pleaded with lawmakers to pass.

The Illinois Senate hearing will discuss a bill calling for harsher penalties for repeat gun offenders. Rather than giving judges leeway to sentence repeat offenders from three to 14 years, the new proposal calls for a seven to 14-year sentence.

Just before 11 a.m., police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson was already in Springfield reviewing briefs and preparing to meet with legislators.

"Armed with case files of families who have been devastated by gun violence, the Superintendent is very passionate about the possibility of changing the landscape in Chicago and wanted to leave last night so he could have one on one introductions with staff and legislators," Guglielmi said.

Johnson and other Chicago officials have long called for tougher penalties for such offenses.

"There’s no deterring to taking a life when you know you’ll likely be out of jail in a matter of months,” Johnson said following the recent fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl last month.

The child was one of two kids fatally shot within hours of each other.

Just days later, a 2-year-old boy was also killed in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

"We have yet another innocent child that's become a victim of gun violence," Johnson said at the time. "Our children should not have to keep paying the price for repeat gun offenders."

A 26-year-old man was ultimately charged in the shooting that killed the toddler and Johnson was quick to note the accused man was a known offender.

"As is the case, time and time and time again, the offender, 26-year-old Devon Swan is no stranger to CPD or the criminal justice system," Johnson said at a news conference announcing the charges Saturday afternoon. "He's a convicted felon who has been arrested nine times, including previous gun arrests for unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery, escape from custody and numerous narcotic arrests. He's also a documented gang member who's been identified by the department on our strategic subject algorithm to be at higher risk as an offender or victim of gun violence."