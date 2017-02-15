Charges have been filed in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, police said.

Antwan C. Jones, 19, was charged with first-degree murder early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Takiya was sitting in the backseat of her family’s minivan Saturday around 7:40 p.m. on the city’s South Side when she was shot in the head, police said.

The 11-year-old was with her mother, aunt and 3-year-old brother when the shooting occurred. They were parked outside her mother's work, waiting for a co-worker, when they suddenly heard gunfire.

"Shots rang out, she told everybody to get down, and once they stopped, she asked was everybody ok and Takiya did not respond," her grandmother Patsy Holmes said.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she remained on life support until passing away Tuesday morning.