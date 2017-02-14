Toddler Among 3 Shot in Chicago in Broad Daylight

A toddler was among three people shot in a shooting on Chicago's West Side in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The child, believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, and one other person were killed in the shooting, police said. A third person was also shot but their condition was not immediately known.

Details on what happened weren't immediately released.

The toddler is the third child to be shot in Chicago in as many days. An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday morning after being struck in the head by a stray bullet Saturday evening. Minutes later, a 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in a separate shooting on the city's South Side.

Check back for details on this developing story.