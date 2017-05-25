Suburban SWAT Raid Yields Drugs, Cash, .50 Cal. Machine Gun

The .50 caliber machine gun recovered by authorities after the "dismantling of a major drug trafficking enterprise," by multiple Illinois law enforcement agencies.

Two men face a slew of drug charges after a months-long investigation spanning multiple municipalities and agencies culminated in a SWAT raid at a sprawling McHenry County property in which drugs, cash—and a .50 caliber machine gun were recovered, authorities announced Thursday.

Joseph Vogrinc, 34, of Loves Park faces possession with intent to deliver marijuana greater than 5,000 grams. David Soskin, 42, of Bull Valley, was charged with manufacturing/deliver of marijuana greater than 5,000 grams, marijuana trafficking greater than 5,000 grams and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. Soskin was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 and Vogrinc was denied bail.

The Rockford Police Department paired with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rockford Task Force, the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force and the Winnebago County and McHenry County state’s attorneys to conduct the investigation that lead both men to be named as suspects, authorities said.

Vogrinc was pulled over the evening of May 18 by Rockford narcotics detectives working with DEA agents in the 4900 block of Rolex Parkway in Loves Park, police said. Authorities then went to his home where they found more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, over $55,000 in cash and a vehicle which was seized, police said.

As the investigation continued, a search warrant was executed by the McHenry County SWAT team at 1001 Cherry Valley Road in the small village of Bull Valley on Friday. The raided property, authorities said, consists of more than 30 acres, multiple buildings and a 17,000 square-foot primary residence.

Two residents, one of whom police said was Soskin, were located inside of the primary residence. Multiple guns, including a .50 caliber machine gun, ammo, cash and a large amount of marijuana were recovered, authorities said.

”The scale of the proceeds of this investigation, including illegal substances, cash, weapons and all the trappings of an extravagant lifestyle, are astounding,” said McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim in a statement. “We are very pleased to have contributed to the dismantling of a major drug trafficking enterprise and hope others involved in drugs will learn that they are not beyond the reach of law enforcement.”

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.