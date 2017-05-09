When Brandon Carp’s parents took him to a doctor for swelling in his face, they thought he simply had a sinus infection.

But a pulled molar, a CT scan and several doctors visits later, the young suburban boy’s diagnosis took a far more serious turn.

Corrie and Rich Carp brought their son to the pediatrician back in August, suspecting the swelling on the right side of his face may have been sparked by a sinus infection. Brandon was given antibiotics, but was told to go see a dentist for the swelling in his face.

Soon after, the dentist believed the swelling may have been due to Brandon’s molar coming in and the tooth was pulled, family members said.

But weeks later, the swelling remained and eventually, an ear, nose and throat specialist ordered a CT scan of the boy’s face.

Eventually, Brandon was diagnosed with Juvenile Naspharyngeal Angiofibroma, an uncommon yet aggressive benign tumor.

“They were pushing on his eye and brain, wrapped around his carotid artery and some of the main nerves to his face,” a GoFundMe page looking to raise funds for the Carp family.

Brandon underwent his first surgery in October of last year and a second operation in December.

“After a 9-hour surgery, they were able to remove most of the tumor, leaving the little bit that was wrapped on the carotid artery and pushing on his brain,” the GoFundMe page read.

Brandon was then treated with weeks of radiation and has continued to undergo MRIs, which he will need until he at least 18.

“We are so grateful for the team of wonderful specialists who have brought Brandon this far but it has left a pile of bills,” Brandon’s great aunt Valeria Marie wrote on the page. “Not only the medical bills but household as well. Many of you reading this have helped with your prayers, for which we are very grateful but now the family needs help with the bills.”

In its few hours, the fundraising campaign has raised more than $1,700, with a goal of $75,000.