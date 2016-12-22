Police are investigating after cards warning residents that “something terrible is going to happen” were left on hundreds of cars at numerous suburban locations over the weekend.

Authorities have stressed they "do not want the community to panic," and said numerous agencies are involved in the investigation.

The cards were found Sunday on vehicles in the Fox Valley mall, the Wheaton Bible Church, the Willow Creek Church and AMC Movie Theaters in South Barrington. Similar signs were also found at Studio Drive and Barrington Road in South Barrington.

According to police, the cards and signs read “Something terrible is going to happen in Aurora 12/31/16. The wise will find the truth and act before it is too late. If you are vigilant and watchful the clues will appear as you travel the roadways. The answer is all around you but will you find it before the evil is done?”

They also said “Seek it happens 12/31/16 in the book of face.”

Aurora police said as of Thursday there were no suspects.

“While we’re not certain as to what the meaning behind the messages are, we do not want the community to panic,” the department said in a statement. “The incidents do serve as an excellent illustration of everyone’s role in keeping our community safe in that any suspicious behavior, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should be called into 911 immediately. If possible, taking a photograph or video of the suspicious behavior is also recommended as long as doing so would not put someone in immediate danger.”

Anyone with information on the cards is being asked to call (630)-256-5500.