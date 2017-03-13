School Closings in the Chicago Area

A handful of schools closed Monday as the Chicago area experienced the first significant snowfall in recent months.
Below is a complete listing of all reported Emergency Closing Center facilities as of 6:35 a.m. Monday:
|
Facility Name
|
City
|
Status
|
EMBERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|
NILES
|
(TODAY) CLOSED
|
JOSEPHINUM ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART
|
CHICAGO
|
(TODAY) CLOSED
|
NAMASTE LABORATORIES
|
CHICAGO
|
(TODAY) OPEN
|
|
|
(TOMORROW) OPEN
|
NORTH COOK YOUNG ADULT ACADEMY
|
DES PLAINES
|
(TODAY) OPEN
|
NORTH SHORE SENIOR CENTER
|
NORTHFIELD
|
(TODAY) CLOSING EARLY : 3:30PM
|
NORTHRIDGE PREP
|
NILES
|
(TODAY) CLOSED
|
ST. IGNATIUS COLLEGE PREP
|
CHICAGO
|
(TODAY) CLOSED
|
THE WILLOWS ACADEMY
|
DES PLAINES
|
(TODAY) CLOSED
You can check the facilities in your area on the ECC's website here. The listing is updated every 15 minutes during severe weather.
Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago