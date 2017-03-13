School Closings in the Chicago Area | NBC Chicago
School Closings in the Chicago Area

    A handful of schools closed Monday as the Chicago area experienced the first significant snowfall in recent months. 

    Below is a complete listing of all reported Emergency Closing Center facilities as of 6:35 a.m. Monday:

     

     

    Facility Name

    		 

    City

    		 

    Status

     

    EMBERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

    		 

    NILES

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSED

     

    JOSEPHINUM ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART

    		 

    CHICAGO

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSED

     

    NAMASTE LABORATORIES

    		 

    CHICAGO

    		 

    (TODAY) OPEN

     

     

    		 

     

    		 

    (TOMORROW) OPEN

     

    NORTH COOK YOUNG ADULT ACADEMY

    		 

    DES PLAINES

    		 

    (TODAY) OPEN

     

    NORTH SHORE SENIOR CENTER

    		 

    NORTHFIELD

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSING EARLY : 3:30PM

     

    NORTHRIDGE PREP

    		 

    NILES

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSED

     

    ST. IGNATIUS COLLEGE PREP

    		 

    CHICAGO

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSED

     

    THE WILLOWS ACADEMY

    		 

    DES PLAINES

    		 

    (TODAY) CLOSED

    You can check the facilities in your area on the ECC's website here. The listing is updated every 15 minutes during severe weather.

