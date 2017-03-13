School Closings in the Chicago Area

A handful of schools closed Monday as the Chicago area experienced the first significant snowfall in recent months.

Below is a complete listing of all reported Emergency Closing Center facilities as of 6:35 a.m. Monday:

Facility Name City Status EMBERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL NILES (TODAY) CLOSED JOSEPHINUM ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART CHICAGO (TODAY) CLOSED NAMASTE LABORATORIES CHICAGO (TODAY) OPEN (TOMORROW) OPEN NORTH COOK YOUNG ADULT ACADEMY DES PLAINES (TODAY) OPEN NORTH SHORE SENIOR CENTER NORTHFIELD (TODAY) CLOSING EARLY : 3:30PM NORTHRIDGE PREP NILES (TODAY) CLOSED ST. IGNATIUS COLLEGE PREP CHICAGO (TODAY) CLOSED THE WILLOWS ACADEMY DES PLAINES (TODAY) CLOSED

You can check the facilities in your area on the ECC's website here. The listing is updated every 15 minutes during severe weather.