Café 5 Recipe: Tandoori Skirt Steak From Vermilion’s Chef Rohini Dey

Chicago Restaurant Week returns next Friday for two weeks of dining deals across the city.

From the classic to the trendy, the annual culinary celebration is a popular way to cash-in while tasting your way through the hottest spots in the city.

Over 350 restaurants take part in the event, featuring special prix fixe menus from Jan. 27 through Feb. 9. One of the restaurants included is the upscale Indian-Latin American fusion eatery Vermilion, located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Vermilion’s owner, restauranteur and chef Rohini Dey stopped by Café 5 with a preview of what’s in store for diners by sharing her recipe for Tandoori Skirt Steak.

Tandoori Skirt Steak (Yield: 1 8oz steak)

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. portion of skirt steak

MARINADE

1 cup yogurt

½ cup sour cream

¼ tsp. cumin powder

¼ tsp. coriander powder

¼ tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. red chili powder

½ tsp. ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp. jalapeno paste

2 tbsp. heavy cream

Salt to taste

SAUTÉED SPINACH

1 cup spinach leaves

¼ tsp. chopped garlic

¼ tsp. oil

2 tbsp. water

PLANTAIN CHIPS

1 green plantain

1 tsp. salt

Oil to fry

METHOD:

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a small bowl. Clean the skirt steak and put it in the bowl, coating it completely with the marinade. Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator to marinate. The longer it marinates the better, up to 2 days.

Preheat the grill. Place the marinated steak on the hot grill and cook to the desired degree of doneness.

For the sautéed spinach, remove the stems from the spinach leaves. Heat the oil in a pan, add garlic until it turns golden brown, then add the spinach and salt. Toss for a few minutes.

SERVING SUGGESTION

Serve with lightly sautéed garlic spinach and crisp deep fried plantain chips. Option to serve with “raita.”

For more information on Chicago Restaurant Week 2017, visit the event’s website here.