All power was shut down at the Chicago Transit Authority's Grand station after a person was fatally hit by a train, fire officials said.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, leaving power shut down for Red Line trains in both directions from Hubbard to Roosevelt until further notice, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Recovery efforts were in progress, but authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were being rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to a "medical emergency on the tracks."

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said in a statement.

Bus service was also being provided via the no. 151 Sheridan bus, no. 36 Broadway bus and no. 22 Clark bus.

