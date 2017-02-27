Police Search for Inmate Mistakenly Released From Custody

An inmate charged with murder in a 2012 highway shooting and sentenced to prison in a 2014 attempted robbery case was mistakenly released from the Illinois Department Corrections Monday, authorities said.

Garrett Glover was sentenced last week to four years in a 2014 attempted armed robbery case. In 2015, Glover was charged with murder in connection with a 2012 shooting that took place on southbound Interstate 94.

Glover was supposed to be returned to the custody of the Cook County Jail, but the Cook County Sheriff’s office said it was notified earlier Monday that Glover had been released.

“The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his release, and all efforts are being made to secure his apprehension,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Command Center at (773) 674-0169.