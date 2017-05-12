A Chicago police officer and a female suspect were shot Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side, police sources confirmed.

The 11th District tactical officer was shot in his protective vest on the 4600 block of West Maypole around 2:51 p.m., police said. He was in stable condition at Loyola University Medical Center, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters two officers were conducting a narcotics operation in the area when they attempted to stop a male subject for a field interview. The male fled the scene and a woman, who was nearby, opened fire on the officers, striking one in the vest, police said.

Both officers returned fire, police said.

The 25-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, leg and abdomen, police said, and was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The second officer "sustained minor injuries," police said, and was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The injuries, police said, were anxiety related and the officer was not struck by gunfire.

Johnson told reporters the officer who was shot was alive due to his body armor.

“During the exchange of gunfire an officer was hit, thank goodness his bulletproof vest stop the round, he was hit in the chest area,” Johnson said.



Fop Lodge 7 President Kevin Graham said at a press conference that he had spoken to both officers and they are "very thankful for their vests."

A handgun was recovered from the scene, sources confirmed.

The search for the male suspect was ongoing, according to police.

The incident comes on the heels of the shooting of two other Chicago plain-clothes officers in the city's Brighton Park Neighborhood earlier this month.