The Ottawa Police Department was overwhelmed with 911 calls Tuesday amid the National Weather Service’s confirmation of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado,” located over the LaSalle County city.

Police answered the phone and confirmed reports of damage but said it was unclear if there were injuries about 5:30 p.m.

The Illinois State Police reported one injury “near the LaSalle area,” Master Sgt. Jason Bradley told NBC 5.

He said he did not know the extent or exact location of the injury.

“The majority of the reports that we have are actually in central and southern Illinois right now,” he said. “We do have reports of powerlines and trees down.”

Asked about reported damage to the LaSalle County Nursing Home, he said he could not confirm anything but had seen pictures showing what appeared to be a significantly damaged building.

"We got hit hard but everyone including residents and staff are safe and accounted for," the nursing home posted on Facebook. "Your prayers are greatly appreciated."

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said. "Take cover now!"

The National Weather Service said those in this area are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris is possible, and mobile homes could be destroyed with considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. Complete destruction is possible.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substntial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.