A north suburban man charged with sexually assaulting two women he picked up while posing as an Uber driver was denied bond Tuesday, accord to the Skokie Police Department.

Musaab Afandi, 33, of the 2800 block of Pualine Avenue, Glenview, was charged Monday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, police said in a news release.

Skokie police responded to 911 calls from unrelated female callers on Feb. 12 and March 19 saying they had been sexually assaulted by a man impersonating a rideshare driver, according to police.

Police said the victims told them they were picked up outside two different Chicago bars after ordering Ubers, driven to an undetermined location in Skokie and sexually assaulted in the vehicle.

The victims were able to give police information that lead to the identification of Afandi, police said.

Afandi is due back in court April 11.