Nine Inch Nails Hold Q&A at Chicago Record Shop

After landing in Chicago Wednesday night, industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails asked its fans for a good record store they should check out -- and now it appears they've decided to hold a surprise Q&A for fans at that very store.

"Chicago - we have arrived," the band tweeted Wednesday. "We play on Friday at @RiotFest. Does anyone know a good record store we should check out tomorrow?"

On Thursday morning, they announced they would be at Reckless Records on Milwaukee Avenue for a 6 p.m. Q&A.

"We'll have objects to give away, and you can buy some vinyl releases that are not available elsewhere," the band wrote.

The first 50 people to arrive in line received a copy of the Vietnam War Original Score 3XLP set, signed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

"This is the first place in the world that you can get this album," the band said.

Access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis and seating would be limited. Wristbands were being handed out beginning at noon Thursday.