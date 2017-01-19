NHL Trade Rumors: Could Blackhawks Explore Sharp Reunion?

The Chicago Blackhawks are once again right in the thick of the Central Division title race, and with their status as a potential Stanley Cup contender, there are naturally rumors floating around about potential acquisitions to strengthen their chances.

One of the team’s biggest areas of need is in their top six forward group, as the Blackhawks have been looking for a left winger to help spark Jonathan Toews’ offensive game. Tons of players have gotten looks next to the Blackhawks’ captain, including Vincent Hinostroza, Tyler Motte, and Nick Schmaltz, but no one has seemingly been able to get Toews out of the rut that he has been in.

With that in mind, numerous Chicago reporters, including Brian Hedger of The Athletic and Tracy Myers of CSN Chicago, have floated the idea of bringing back one of the key contributors to the Blackhawks’ three recent Stanley Cup triumphs: Patrick Sharp.

Here is what Hedger had to say:

“If (Andrew) Ladd was considered a great fit, then Sharp is a perfect fit regardless of age and concussion issues that sidelined him twice this season.

“Like Ladd, Sharp is a left wing with an expiring contract and previous experience playing for the Blackhawks and coach Joel Quenneville. The difference is Sharp won the Cup three times with the Blackhawks, instead of once for Ladd, and even played that left-wing role with Toews and Hossa in 2014-15.”

The Blackhawks will likely have enough cap space to make a Sharp reunion happen this season, but there are still plenty of obstacles they would have to overcome. First and foremost, Dallas is still in the playoff hunt, just two points out of a wild card spot, and trading away a veteran scoring winger would likely hurt their chances to make the postseason.

In addition, there’s the matter of what the Blackhawks would be willing to give up to get Sharp. The team has been adamant about wanting to keep its first round pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, which will take place in Chicago, and while they have some prospects that could get Dallas interested, it would be a matter of deciding which ones they’d be willing to part with.