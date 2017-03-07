What was previously considered a "cluster" is now a confirmed outbreak of the highly contagious mumps disease at suburban Barrington High School, Lake County Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

Officials grew concerned about the growing number of probable mumps cases in several Barrington schools, saying students who have not been vaccinated should either get the vaccine or stay home until the virus runs its course.

There were two confirmed cases and dozens more suspected as of Thursday at Barrington High School, according to principal Stephen McWilliams. Now officials have raised that number to three confirmed cases at the high school.

“If you are not feeling well, stay home,” McWilliams said to students and faculty.

There were more suspected cases at Prairie and Station middle schools.

“With spring break approaching, and other warm-weather social events coming up, students should be particularly cautious, especially if they are planning to travel,” said Mark Pfister, the Health Department’s executive director.

Health officials say to look out for a low-grade fever, stiff neck and swollen salivary glands as symptoms of the virus. A person can be contagious for two days before experiencing any symptoms, they say.

The school notified parents of the confirmed cases and officials stressed this is a “cluster” of mumps and not an outbreak.

“I’m concerned—it’s frustrating that some kids are vaccinated and some aren’t,” said parent Diane Snyder.

In rare cases the mumps can cause sterility, meningitis or even inflammation of the brain. Health officials recommend that students and staff that are not vaccinated either get the vaccine or stay home to stop the virus from spreading.

Good hygiene is also key, health officials say, and maintenance staff at the school has been instructed to focus on “high touch” surfaces in the building.

Teachers have been told to look for symptoms among their students as well.