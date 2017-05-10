Hundreds of people attended a suburban church service Monday night to pray for the safe return of a neighbor and avid hiker lost in Montana. Natalie Martinez reports.

'She Just Wants to Be Free': Vigil Held For Chicago-Area Hiker Lost in Montana

A 23-year-old woman who disappeared on a hike in Montana last week has been found several days after rescuers began searching for her.

River Forest native Madeline Connelly and her dog Mogi were found alive Wednesday, a family member confirmed to NBC 5. She was conscious at the time she was found and was being evaluated by medics, her uncle said.

The two had been reported missing after Connelly never returned from a hike last week.

Connelly, who family members said was an experienced hiker, went to Montana to see family while on her way to a job prospect in Alaska. She began a hike Thursday, but didn't return.

"I believe she was intending spending one night out there and come back Friday," Elaine Cinkay Connelly, Madeline's aunt, said.

Five days later, Connelly hadn't been heard from. Searchers began looking for her on Saturday around Bear Creek trail where she went missing near Glacier National Park. Her car was found nearby.

"We did have a full-scale search on Saturday," said Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry. "We've continued that throughout the weekend. Both Saturday night and last night. They're back at it today. We've had varying numbers of people. Anywhere from 10 to 15 people actually actively searching."



Hundreds of people attended a suburban church service Monday night to pray for the safe return of their neighbor.

"There is not one of us that doesn't think she's coming home," Elaine Cinkay Connelly said at the time. She added that Madeline recently spent two nights at nearby Starved Rock by herself.

Details on how and where Connelly was found weren't immediately available.

Check back for details on this developing story.