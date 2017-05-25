A woman is dead and a man wounded after they had been shot and police found them in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the northwest suburbs late Wednesday morning, police said. Chris Hush reports.

A mother and son who were both shot, the mother fatally, in their car that then crashed into a tree in Schiller Park Wednesday morning have been identified.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the vehicle about 11:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue in Schiller Park. Quetcy Benitez, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, Christian Benitez, 19, was taken to the hospital where he has since been released, police said. Authorities say the mother and son were both from Pennsylvania.

The injured 19-year-old fled to a nearby home for help, witnesses said, where a bloody handprint was still visible on the door.

Schiller Park police officers conducted an “extensive search of the area” before determining there was no immediate danger to residents, police said.

Police in Schiller Park were working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in order to track down leads in the case, police said.

No other details were immediately available.