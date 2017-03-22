Man Charged After Shooting Near Chicago Courthouse

A man was shot six times while on his way to the Cook County Criminal Court building in Chicago Monday morning. Chris Hush reports.

A man accused of shooting another man near the Cook County Courthouse this week now faces felony charges.

Police said 19-year-old Tabari Harris shot a man Monday as the man was walking to the courthouse in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

An off-duty officer saw Harris run away from the scene, allegedly armed with a handgun, and caught him after a short chase, according to authorities. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Harris is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot six times when police say a white van drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

Police initially said at the time of the shooting the man was entering the courthouse, but later clarified that he was on his way to the courthouse and was close to the building when shots were fired.

The man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

"The Cook County Sheriff's Office is vigilant about the safety and security of the public and of the jail compound," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The recent events, while tragic, are not indicative of security breaches. We will continue to provide 24/7 security to the jail compound."