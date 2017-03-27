Man Arrested After Gun Found in Stroller: Chicago Police

A Chicago man outside with a 1-year-old boy has been arrested after police allegedly found a handgun and marijuana in his baby stroller.

Chicago police say 32-year-old Anthony Kennedy is charged with unlawful possession of handgun by a felon, child endangerment and other charges.

A weekend police statement says officers responded to a call on Friday afternoon of someone with a gun in a West Side neighborhood and approached Kennedy. As they did, Kennedy allegedly fled but was soon captured. The child with Kennedy is now in the care of relatives.

Kennedy was ordered held on $100,000 bail. The name of an attorney for Kennedy wasn't available.