Man, 31, Found Shot Dead 1 Block From School Where He Worked

A Chicago high school employee was found fatally shot in his car Saturday morning in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood.

Jay Goodfriend, 31, was found shot in the head in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street—about a block from Chicago Tech High School where he worked as the business and finance manager.

“The headline read ‘1 Killed, 8 Wounded in Weekend Shootings,’ such a simple headline,” his mother, Karen Goodfriend, wrote on Facebook. “Another editorial tally on the ongoing gun frenzy in Chicago. People will be relieved to think, ‘oh, a light weekend. Only one person died.’ But that one person was my son.”

Goodfriend graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and recently started graduate school.

Friends say he was a craft beer enthusiast and a phenomenal drummer.

A GoFundMe page for Goodfriend’s family, organized by friend Kaloyan Slavchev, raised nearly $5,000 in just a day.

“People that have known him forever and people who have never met him area all coming together to help the Goodfriend family out and it feels good to be a part of that,” Slavchev told NBC 5.

Chicago police are still investigating and say they don’t have a motive but are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video.