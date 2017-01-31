MLS Announces Chicago Fire Awarded 2017 All-Star Game

It was reported last week that the Chicago Fire would host the 2017 MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field, and on Tuesday that news was confirmed as the team held a press conference to announce the historic event.

The league announced that the game will take place on Aug. 2 at the iconic stadium, with the opponent yet to be determined.

It was also announced that Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic will lead the MLS All-Stars in their game against a “major club.”

Since 2005, the MLS team has played a club from Europe, with some of the biggest names in English soccer coming to American shores for the exhibition tilt. Chelsea came to Chicago in 2006, the last time the game was held in the Windy City, and were defeated by the MLS side 1-0 in a tightly-contested match.

Since then, teams like Manchester United, AS Roma, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal have all participated in the contest, with the MLS side winning seven of the 12 battles overall.