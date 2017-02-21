A Jewish human rights organization Tuesday called for a special task for to investigate a recent trend in bomb threats made at Jewish community centers. Natalie Martinez reports.

Chicago Jewish Organization Calls For Task Force to Investigate Wave of Bomb Threats

A Jewish human rights organization Tuesday called for a special task for to investigate a recent trend in bomb threats made at Jewish community centers.

The rash of threats include locations in Chicago, Lake Zurich and Wauconda.

“There’s a huge resurgence of anti-Semitic incidents,” says Alison Pure-Slovin, of the Chicago-based Simon Wiesenthal Center. “In the last few weeks there have been 69 bomb threats against Jewish institutions around the United States.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reiterated its call to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to create a special task force to catch those responsible for the threats.

President Donald Trump denounced the wave of hateful threats Tuesday night.

“It’s just terrible, and you don’t know where it’s coming from, but I certainly hope they catch the people,” Trump said.

Pure-Slovin says the White House needs to take a more firm stance on the matter.

“The latest bomb threat that took place in Chicagoland is proof that much more needs to be done to protect Jewish communities in America,” Pure-Slovin said.

She says the hateful rhetoric and action is spreading onto school campuses across the country.

“Every day students are waking up to Nazi swastikas,” she said.

Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were damaged Monday at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism of a synagogue in downtown Chicago over earlier this month.

“The largest amount of religious hate crimes in 2016 have been against the Jewish people—and that is pre-Donald Trump,” Pure-Slovin said.

The FBI and Justice Department are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection to the community center threats.