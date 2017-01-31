A bomb threat was called in to a Jewish community center in unincorporated Lake Zurich Tuesday morning amid similar scares in at least five different states, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the building but found nothing suspicious after an employee of JCC Apachi Day Camp, in the 2300 block of North Old McHenry Road, said a bomb threat was phoned into the camp. The incident occurred about 120:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The building is also used as a daycare during the school year, according to the release.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were on the scene Tuesday morning continuing to search the area and students were transferred to “a different location,” the sheriff’s office said.

There were no injuries and the threat remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

At least five Jewish Community Centers across the U.S. were evacuated Tuesday, the latest in a series of threats, including bomb threats, at the centers in the last few weeks, multiple NBC affiliates have reported.