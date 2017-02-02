'Possible Bomb Threat' Prompts Wauconda School Evacuation

A “possible bomb threat” prompted officials to evacuate a high school Thursday in suburban Wauconda, according to information on the school district’s website and social media.

Students and staff from Wauconda High School were relocated about 2:30 p.m. to 25207 Route 60 in neighboring Grayslake, according to the school district. The move was a “precautionary” measure due to a possible bomb threat, according to school officials.

District transportation services were used to transport students and staff, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.