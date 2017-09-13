Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, will require surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the team revealed Wednesday.

Freeman, who led the team with 10 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, has not been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but Wednesday's news dealt a big blow to hopes that he could return from the injury.

The linebacker also suffered a concussion in Sunday's game, which led the team to make the decision to place him on injured reserve.

The Bears elevated linebacker Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad to replace Freeman, who had 86 tackles and four defended passes for the Bears in 12 games last season.