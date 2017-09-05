President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority." The government will stop processing new applications under President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. But the administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program. Scroll down to see how Illinois politicians reacted to the decision.