Horse and Rider Dress for Success After Receiving Refund

A call to NBC 5 Responds helped a show horse and his owners get ready for serious competition.

It all started when Ken McGrath and his wife, Mary, of Wauconda, ordered a pair of custom tall boots from a Chicago area business in 2011. The boots are a key part of a rider’s uniform during show competitions.

The couple paid a $500 deposit and said they were repeatedly told the boots would be delivered.

“You can’t show without the correct boots so they’re very important,” said Ken McGrath.

But the boots were never delivered, according to the McGraths. Mary said she went back-and-forth with the business for a year.

“I came back to the owner and I said, ‘Do you think that you could refund this money or we can order these boots? What’s going on?’’ said Mary McGrath.

The McGraths said the business eventually stopped returning their messages. It wasn’t until early this year that the couple found their original receipt and chose to pursue a refund again.

“If we don’t have the right fitting equipment, we’re not comfortable riding these,” Mary said. “This is a 1200 pound animal and Ken’s going to make it dance. If his equipment doesn’t work right, he’s not going to be successful.”

NBC 5 Responds contacted the business. A representative said the business had only heard from the McGraths in a recent Facebook message. However, the representative said the business would be more than happy to issue a refund and thanked us for bringing it to their attention.

The McGraths received a $500 check several days later.

“I’m very happy. I’m sorry that it had to come to this, but I’m glad that we’re getting it resolved,” Ken McGrath said.

The McGraths said they planned to put the refund toward a new pair of tall boots while getting their horse, “Marcus Aurelius”, ready for competition.