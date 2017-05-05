McDonald's released this video to unveil and explain the frork: a new and "supremely superfluous" utensil that uses fries as fork prongs.

What to Know McDonald's unveiled the Frork this week; it's a fork-like device and has a slot that can hold up to four french fries, serving as prongs

The fast food restaurant is giving them away Friday at dozens of Illinois stores; you just have to buy one of the new sandwiches

The frork aims to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.

You've probably heard of the Frork by now, but if you haven't, it's an admittedly "supremely superfluous" utensil McDonald's unveiled this week to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.

The fork-shaped device has an opening that can hold up to four french fries, serving as fork prongs. And on Friday, while supplies last, McDonald's is giving them out for free to customers who buy one of the company's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches. Dozens of locations in Illinois are among the restaurants participating.

"While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef, said in a statement announcing the utensil this week.

Legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan starred in McDonald's mock infomercial to announce the creation, which McDonald's billed as a consumer problem-solving product: "Edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative."

The Frork is compatible with all three of McDonald's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.



"Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," Sullivan said in the infomercial. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."

Here is a list of participating locations in Illinois:

717 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

45 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

1505 Butterfield Road, Aurora, IL 60505

227 West Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

1313 N. State Street, Belvidere, IL 61008

7181 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn, IL 60402

2050 N. State Rte 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

8611 S. Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL 60455

1110 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia, IL 62206

10 E. Sycamore Street, Canton, IL 61520

733 W Main, Carlinville, IL 62626

616 E. Green Street, Champaign, IL 61820

600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

5200 S. Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615

2525 South King Dr , Chicago, IL 60616

2608 W. Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618

3154 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625

11421 S. Halsted , Chicago, IL 60628

4946 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

6720 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638

1951 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

2707 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

4550 N. Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656

233 W. Jackson Avenue, Chicago , IL 60606

520 Ramada Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234

503 Beltline, Collinsville, IL 62234

5701 South LaGrange Road, Countryside, IL 60525

3195 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL 61832

9815 Milwaukee Avenue , Des Plaines, IL 60016

1101 Oakton Street , Des Plaines, IL 60018

588 N. 24th, E. St. Louis, IL 62205

727 Ave of the Cities, East Moline, IL 61244

1704 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

1304 N. Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401

932 Center Street, Elburn, IL 60119

920 N. York Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126

6300 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

109 Lucille Avenue, Forsyth, IL 62535

21011 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL 60423

708 N. State Street, Freeburg, IL 62243

1072 N. Henderson St. , Galesburg, IL 61401

1804 Belvidere Road , Grayslake, IL 60030

728 W Main St, Hillsboro, IL 62049

4012 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162

1070 N. Roselle Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

3132 W. 183rd Street, Homewood, IL 60430

520 W. Morton Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650

911 S. State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052

1515 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435

315 N. Tenney St., Kewanee, IL 61443

450 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

105 S. Prairie St., Macomb, IL 61455

700 North Court Street, Marion, IL 62959

4010 W. 211th Street, Matteson, IL 60443

100 N. Ridge Road, Minooka, IL 60447

3433 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265

1134 N. Main St. , Monmouth, IL 61426

306 W. Market Street, Monticello, IL 61856

151 N. Lake Street, Mundelein, IL 60060

806 S. Main Street, Normal, IL 61761

200 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60060

1120 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523

1576 N. Rand Road, Paletine, IL 60074

7720 N. University, Peoria , IL 61614

15810 South Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60544

1422 S. Main St, Red Bud, IL 62278

4403 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108

645 N. Independence Blvd, Romeoville, IL 60446

955 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

1302 North Market, Sparta, IL 62286

3151 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, IL 60703

501 S. Grand , Springfield, IL 63702

1660 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178

401 W. Spresser, Taylorville, IL 62568

350 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park, IL 60181

511 W. Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL 60084

1939 N. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

188 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60060

1156 Vaughn Rd., Wood River, IL 62095

You can also find a participating restaurant near you here.

