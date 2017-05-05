Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on a Free McDonald's Frork This Friday | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on a Free McDonald's Frork This Friday

By the company's own admission, the Frork is an "unnecessarily superfluous utensil"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    McDonald's released this video to unveil and explain the frork: a new and "supremely superfluous" utensil that uses fries as fork prongs. 

    (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

    What to Know

    • McDonald's unveiled the Frork this week; it's a fork-like device and has a slot that can hold up to four french fries, serving as prongs

    • The fast food restaurant is giving them away Friday at dozens of Illinois stores; you just have to buy one of the new sandwiches

    • The frork aims to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.

    You've probably heard of the Frork by now, but if you haven't, it's an admittedly "supremely superfluous" utensil McDonald's unveiled this week to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches. 

    The fork-shaped device has an opening that can hold up to four french fries, serving as fork prongs. And on Friday, while supplies last, McDonald's is giving them out for free to customers who buy one of the company's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches. Dozens of locations in Illinois are among the restaurants participating. 

    Wild Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino and Sushi Donut

    [NATL] Wildest Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino

    "While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef, said in a statement announcing the utensil this week.

    Legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan starred in McDonald's mock infomercial to announce the creation, which McDonald's billed as a consumer problem-solving product: "Edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative." 

    The Frork is compatible with all three of McDonald's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

    "Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," Sullivan said in the infomercial. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."

    Here is a list of participating locations in Illinois: 

    717 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

    45 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

    1505 Butterfield Road, Aurora, IL 60505

    227 West Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

    1313 N. State Street, Belvidere, IL 61008

    7181 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn, IL 60402

    2050 N. State Rte 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

    8611 S. Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL 60455

    1110 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia, IL 62206

    10 E. Sycamore Street, Canton, IL 61520

    733 W Main, Carlinville, IL 62626

    616 E. Green Street, Champaign, IL 61820

    600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

    5200 S. Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615

    2525 South King Dr , Chicago, IL 60616

    2608 W. Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618

    3154 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625

    11421 S. Halsted , Chicago, IL 60628

    4946 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

    6720 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638

    1951 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

    2707 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

    4550 N. Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656

    233 W. Jackson Avenue, Chicago , IL 60606

    520 Ramada Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234

    503 Beltline, Collinsville, IL 62234

    5701 South LaGrange Road, Countryside, IL 60525

    3195 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL 61832

    9815 Milwaukee Avenue , Des Plaines, IL 60016

    1101 Oakton Street , Des Plaines, IL 60018

    588 N. 24th, E. St. Louis, IL 62205

    727 Ave of the Cities, East Moline, IL 61244

    1704 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

    1304 N. Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401

    932 Center Street, Elburn, IL 60119

    920 N. York Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126

    6300 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

    109 Lucille Avenue, Forsyth, IL 62535

    21011 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL 60423

    708 N. State Street, Freeburg, IL 62243

    1072 N. Henderson St. , Galesburg, IL 61401

    1804 Belvidere Road , Grayslake, IL 60030

    728 W Main St, Hillsboro, IL 62049

    4012 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162

    1070 N. Roselle Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

    3132 W. 183rd Street, Homewood, IL 60430

    520 W. Morton Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650

    911 S. State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052

    1515 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435

    315 N. Tenney St., Kewanee, IL 61443

    450 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

    105 S. Prairie St., Macomb, IL 61455

    700 North Court Street, Marion, IL 62959

    4010 W. 211th Street, Matteson, IL 60443

    100 N. Ridge Road, Minooka, IL 60447

    3433 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265

    1134 N. Main St. , Monmouth, IL 61426

    306 W. Market Street, Monticello, IL 61856

    151 N. Lake Street, Mundelein, IL 60060

    806 S. Main Street, Normal, IL 61761

    200 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60060

    1120 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523

    1576 N. Rand Road, Paletine, IL 60074

    7720 N. University, Peoria , IL 61614

    15810 South Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60544

    1422 S. Main St, Red Bud, IL 62278

    4403 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108

    645 N. Independence Blvd, Romeoville, IL 60446

    955 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

    1302 North Market, Sparta, IL 62286

    3151 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, IL 60703

    501 S. Grand , Springfield, IL 63702

    1660 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178

    401 W. Spresser, Taylorville, IL 62568

    350 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park, IL 60181

    511 W. Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL 60084

    1939 N. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

    188 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60060

    1156 Vaughn Rd., Wood River, IL 62095

    You can also find a participating restaurant near you here.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices