What to Know
McDonald's unveiled the Frork this week; it's a fork-like device and has a slot that can hold up to four french fries, serving as prongs
The fast food restaurant is giving them away Friday at dozens of Illinois stores; you just have to buy one of the new sandwiches
The frork aims to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.
You've probably heard of the Frork by now, but if you haven't, it's an admittedly "supremely superfluous" utensil McDonald's unveiled this week to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.
The fork-shaped device has an opening that can hold up to four french fries, serving as fork prongs. And on Friday, while supplies last, McDonald's is giving them out for free to customers who buy one of the company's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches. Dozens of locations in Illinois are among the restaurants participating.
"While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef, said in a statement announcing the utensil this week.
Legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan starred in McDonald's mock infomercial to announce the creation, which McDonald's billed as a consumer problem-solving product: "Edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative."
The Frork is compatible with all three of McDonald's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.
"Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," Sullivan said in the infomercial. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."
Here is a list of participating locations in Illinois:
717 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002
45 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
1505 Butterfield Road, Aurora, IL 60505
227 West Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010
1313 N. State Street, Belvidere, IL 61008
7181 W. Cermak Road, Berwyn, IL 60402
2050 N. State Rte 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
8611 S. Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL 60455
1110 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia, IL 62206
10 E. Sycamore Street, Canton, IL 61520
733 W Main, Carlinville, IL 62626
616 E. Green Street, Champaign, IL 61820
600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
5200 S. Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
2525 South King Dr , Chicago, IL 60616
2608 W. Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618
3154 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
11421 S. Halsted , Chicago, IL 60628
4946 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
6720 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638
1951 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
2707 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
4550 N. Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
233 W. Jackson Avenue, Chicago , IL 60606
520 Ramada Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234
503 Beltline, Collinsville, IL 62234
5701 South LaGrange Road, Countryside, IL 60525
3195 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL 61832
9815 Milwaukee Avenue , Des Plaines, IL 60016
1101 Oakton Street , Des Plaines, IL 60018
588 N. 24th, E. St. Louis, IL 62205
727 Ave of the Cities, East Moline, IL 61244
1704 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
1304 N. Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401
932 Center Street, Elburn, IL 60119
920 N. York Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126
6300 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208
109 Lucille Avenue, Forsyth, IL 62535
21011 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort, IL 60423
708 N. State Street, Freeburg, IL 62243
1072 N. Henderson St. , Galesburg, IL 61401
1804 Belvidere Road , Grayslake, IL 60030
728 W Main St, Hillsboro, IL 62049
4012 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162
1070 N. Roselle Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
3132 W. 183rd Street, Homewood, IL 60430
520 W. Morton Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650
911 S. State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052
1515 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435
315 N. Tenney St., Kewanee, IL 61443
450 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire, IL 60069
105 S. Prairie St., Macomb, IL 61455
700 North Court Street, Marion, IL 62959
4010 W. 211th Street, Matteson, IL 60443
100 N. Ridge Road, Minooka, IL 60447
3433 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265
1134 N. Main St. , Monmouth, IL 61426
306 W. Market Street, Monticello, IL 61856
151 N. Lake Street, Mundelein, IL 60060
806 S. Main Street, Normal, IL 61761
200 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60060
1120 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523
1576 N. Rand Road, Paletine, IL 60074
7720 N. University, Peoria , IL 61614
15810 South Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60544
1422 S. Main St, Red Bud, IL 62278
4403 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, IL 61108
645 N. Independence Blvd, Romeoville, IL 60446
955 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173
1302 North Market, Sparta, IL 62286
3151 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, IL 60703
501 S. Grand , Springfield, IL 63702
1660 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178
401 W. Spresser, Taylorville, IL 62568
350 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park, IL 60181
511 W. Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL 60084
1939 N. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085
188 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60060
1156 Vaughn Rd., Wood River, IL 62095
You can also find a participating restaurant near you here.