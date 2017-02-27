Grammy Award-winning Chicagoan Chance the Rapper tweeted Monday that he is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Gov. Bruce Rauner.

"The two of us will address funding education in Chicago," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm eager to hear his ideas."

A spokeswoman for the governor confirmed Monday that Rauner and Chance, real name Chancellor Bennett, will be meeting privately this week to chat about issues affecting the state.

Bennett slammed Rauner last year on Twitter, urging the Republican not to veto a bill that would have funded higher education for low-income students in Illinois.

Over a series of tweets, Bennett pushed Rauner to "engage us and explain your budgeting ideas and your plans for our higher education."

Now, with MAP grant students still trapped in budgetary limbo, Bennett will have the opportunity to voice his concerns directly to the governor. During his annual budget address earlier this month, proposed a significant increase in MAP funding.

The Chicago-born Bennett is no stranger to politics. His father, Ken Bennett, served as an aide to Mayor Rahm Emanuel before being tapped in July to serve as government liason to Chicago's new tourism board, Crain's reported. The elder Bennett also served under late Mayor Harold Washington and former President Barack Obama.

Following a Black History Month celebration at the Thompson Center Friday, Rauner said he was planning to meet with the Chicago superstar in the coming week. He also lauded Dorothy Jean Tillman, a young artist who was honored at Friday’s event for her contributions as a children’s book writer and ensemble member at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

“I tell you, Dorothy Jean Tillman, this young lady, 10 years old, extraordinary talent,” Rauner told reporters. “What an inspiration she is. I look forward to seeing her next week.”

“She’s going to come when I’m getting together with Chance the Rapper, I think the middle of the week,” he added.

After winning three Grammy awards earlier this month, Rauner took to Twitter to congratulate the rapper on his historic haul.

“Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 grammys.” Rauner tweeted. “IL is proud that you’re one of our own.”

Bennett responded, requesting a sit-down with the governor.

“Thank you Governor,” he tweeted. “I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible.”

Rauner quickly accepted Bennett's invitation, noting that he is “looking forward” to the conversation."