David Ross Has Emotional Night on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Monday was an emotional night for David Ross on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The retired catcher who waltzed his way into the hearts of Cubs fans, appears to have waltzed his way to another “Dancing With the Stars” victory – but not before he shed some tears in front of fans across the nation.

Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold stepped to their highest score on the show, netting 36 out of 40 points for their waltz to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.”

The dance was the duo’s first of the night and part of the “pro pick” portion, where the professional dancers chose songs they felt represented their celebrity partners.

“This song is so meaningful because I mean just in the short two months that I’ve known David he’s become a second dad to me,” Arnold said.

And that was reflected in the dance moves as Arnold at one point stood on Ross’ feet.

“When I listen to it I feel like OK this is definitely how David was raised,” Arnold said. “I see you, the way you interact with your kids, like I see that’s how you want them to be.”

Ross agreed, saying those are the values his parents instilled in him.

“The most important job you can have as a parent is to pass along the values that you think are important in life and the lessons you’ve learned,” an emotional Ross said. “That’s my parents to a nutshell, that’s what they raised, that’s how they taught me and so for Lindsay to see that in two months is….”

“He really loves his family, he loves his teammates and he loves genuine people,” Arnold said. “He is the best example of yes success is great and it makes you feel good but family and your values and who you are as a person matters more than anything else.”

The dance captured the hearts of fans and judges as both Arnold and Ross embraced at the very end, with tears dripping down Ross’ face.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster you go on in this journey and I think you see everybody go on it week in and week out,” Ross said.

Judge Len Goodman said it was “100 percent” Ross’ best dance on the show and Julianne Hough said Ross is “what this show is all about.”

“From day one, your partnership has never faltered,” Hough said. “You have one of the strongest partnerships.”

Bruno Toniolo, who made some harsh critiques during the night, called it the “best father-daughter dance at a wedding you will ever see,” while Carry Ann Inaba told the duo they should change their name from “Lady and the Gramp” to “Lady and the Champ.”

For the second dance, Ross joined Arnold and Hayley Erbert Paso for a dance to "Gangsta's Paradise" by 2WEl.

The pair became one of four couples left on the show. Bull rider Bonner Bolton and partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated.