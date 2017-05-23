Former Chicago Cub David Ross showed off some unexpected ‘magic’ dance moves Monday night on the “Dancing With the Stars” stage.

David Ross finally earned his home run on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

The retired Cubs catcher spun his way to a perfect score with partner Lindsay Arnold in the finale of the hit dance competition.

The perfect score came during the pair’s second routine of the night –a baseball-themed freestyle dance that even hinted at one of Ross’ embarrassing moments during the Cubs’ World Series run.

Dancing to “It Takes Two / Take Me Out To The Ballgame” by District 78 ft. Cheesa, Ross and Arnold started off their performance selling peanuts to the crowd before breaking out into their dance.

At one point, the two appear to be in a dugout before Arnold hops a railing and Ross attempts to follow her but fails. He eventually crawls under the railing in a nod to a similar moment where Ross took some extra time to get out of the dugout and celebrate with his team.

The performance ends with Ross hoisted on fellow dancers’ shoulders with a “W” flag flying behind him.

“Week one I said, ‘David, not a home run but you got to first base’ and every week after that I’ve been waiting for you to come out and knock it out of the park,” said Judge Len Goodman. “The only thing missing was a beer and a hot dog. That was fantastic.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it Ross’ “personal best.”

The dynamic duo had earlier performed their “redemption dance” by redoing their Viennese waltz.

During rehearsals for the show, Ross admitted in a phone call with his family that he didn’t expect to be in the finale.

“Daddy didn’t think he was going to be on the show this long,” he is heard telling his children.

Goodman said Ross’ time on the show has been a “truly Cinderella story.”