Committee to Consider New Aviation Rules Amid United Fallout

Chicago aldermen on Monday will consider changing airport and passenger safety rules amid the ongoing fallout from a United Airlines dragging incident that made global headlines at O'Hare International Airport last month.

The proposed ordinance aims to prevent incidents like the one that left a Kentucky doctor injured after he was dragged off a United Express plane by aviation officers while refusing to give up his seat so workers could board the full flight.

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Testifies on United Airlines Incident

After a three-week investigation led by Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans, airport security officers have been determined to have acted inappropriately in removing Dr. David Dao from a United Airlines flight last month, but senators still had plenty of questions about the airline industry's handling of such situation.

Video of the dragging incident was seen by millions after Dr. David Dao suffered serious injuries. The three aviation officers and a supervisor involved have all been suspended, pending an investigation by the city Inspector General.

Aviation officers are city employees, and the proposal before Chicago aldermen would rule no city employee can aid airline personnel in removing or blocking a passenger from a plane, unless a crime has been committed or there is a medical emergency.

The aviation committee is scheduled to consider the proposed ordinance during a 10 a.m. meeting.