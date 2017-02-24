In a city that boasts some of the most expensive parking rates in the country—the custom of saving spots is already expanding its season.

Crates, cones and buckets mark “dibs” on parking spots up and down the street in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood—even though there’s no snow.

Calling dibs on a parking spot can be a heated affair, albeit a unique longstanding Chicago experience. It has unofficially been accepted as a way to mark one’s parking spot after shoveling out the snow.

Some say the blizzard of 1979 solidified the practice as unofficial law in Chicago

But in the 2300 block of South Wolcott Avenue some neighbors say dibs is in effect year round. It's possibly due to a nearby school the street falls into an established residential parking zone forcing people who live there pay $25 a year to park in front of their own homes.

“And if you have someone come visit you have to pay for their spot and it only lasts I think 24 hours on one piece of paper,” said resident Sharon Garcia.

Some neighbors say respecting dibs is the only way to avoid street justice.

“Neighbors will be watching who will park there, and then they will walk around the block where they live, and they’ll come out here and break the window or go out there and beat them up,” said Bernard Krauchunas.

Others simply say “money talks.”

“If we have to pay for our spot to be here, I don’t see why you can’t claim your spot,” Garcia said.