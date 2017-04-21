Chicago Jazz Club to Transform Into Seb's From 'La La Land'

The Hollywood-style jazz club featured in the hit movie “La La Land” will soon come to life in Chicago.

Andy’s Jazz Club in River North will transform into "Seb's" Tuesday for one night only.

The event coincides with the Blu-ray and DVD release of highly-acclaimed musical. In it, Ryan Gosling plays Sebastian, a musician with a grand dream of opening his own jazz club.

The transformation will feature the actual Seb's neon sign from the movie, musical performances by Rose Colella and the East Hubbard Jazz Orchestra, “La La Land”-themed drink specials and more.

Admission to the event is $15 and tickets can be purchased here.