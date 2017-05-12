Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White’s car was among those taken in what is believed to be a series of so-called “bumper tapping” carjackings in Chicago, a source confirmed to NBC 5. Lauren Petty reports.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, White’s Maserati, driven by his girlfriend, was taken after a minor collision in the 400 block of North May in the city’s West Town neighborhood, a police source said.

Chicago authorities confirmed a 26-year-old woman was driving on that block when she was rear-ended at a stop sign. When she exited the Maserati to check for damage, two men got inside and drove off in the car.

The luxury vehicle theft was one of several reported in numerous parts of the city over the last month in which thieves use “bumper tapping” to steal vehicles, police said.

Similar incidents have been reported on May 8 in the 100 block of South Racine, May 1 at Augusta and Wood, April 30 at Noble and Milwaukee, April 10 in the 400 block of North Damen and April 7 in the 1100 block of South Racine.

Police are warning drivers to not leave their cars running if they exit a vehicle.