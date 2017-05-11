Thieves Targeting Drivers in 'Bump and Run' Ruse: Police

Thieves are using an unnerving ruse to get drivers out of their cars in Chicago called the "bump and run," police say. Trina Orlando reports.

The bumper tapping thefts and attempted thefts have been reported in numerous parts of the city, police say.

One victim was sitting at Diversey and Wolcott.. At about 7:30 Tuesday night when she says her BMW SUV was rear ended.

The victim watched the car pull past her before the driver got out and walked slowly to the back of her SUV.

She knew not to get out, because of a similar incident in Wicker Park involving a friend, she told NBC 5.

"That's why I felt compelled to share because this is happening and it's happening in broad daylight," the victim said. NBC 5 is not naming her due to concerns over her security.

Similar incidents have been reported on may 8 in the 100 block of South Racine, May 1 at Augusta and Wood, April 30 at Noble and Milwaukee and April 10 in the 400 block of North Damen and April 7 in the 1100 block of South Racine.