Car Hit by Metra Train Near Gladstone Park Station

A car was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning near the Gladstone Park Station, officials said.
Just after 7 a.m., Train 610 on Metra’s UP-Northwest Line was involved in the accident, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.
Metra’s Gladstone Park station is located near Northwest Highway and Austin Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
All trains on Metra's UP-NW Line were halted as emergency crews responded to the accident.
Further information was not immediately made available. Check back for details on this developing story.
