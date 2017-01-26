Car Hit by Metra Train Near Gladstone Park Station | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

Car Hit by Metra Train Near Gladstone Park Station

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Twitter/KyeMartinNBC

    A car was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning near the Gladstone Park Station, officials said. 

    Just after 7 a.m., Train 610 on Metra’s UP-Northwest Line was involved in the accident, a Metra spokesperson confirmed. 

    Metra’s Gladstone Park station is located near Northwest Highway and Austin Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side. 

    All trains on Metra's UP-NW Line were halted as emergency crews responded to the accident.

    Further information was not immediately made available. Check back for details on this developing story.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices