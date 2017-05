A body was found in the Des Plaines River by crews clearing debris in the area Friday, Illinois State Police confirmed.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A body was found in the Des Plaines River by crews clearing debris in the area Friday, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The body was found in Maywood near Washington Street and First Avenue about 1 p.m., police said.

Divers from the Maywood and Pleasant View Fire Departments were working to recover the body Friday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.