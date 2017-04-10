Aurora Man Who Fondled Woman's Feet at Library Gets 6 Years

An Aurora man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for touching a woman’s feet at a public library, the Dupage County state’s attorney says.

Omar Carlton, 45, was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Daniel Guerin after pleading guilty to aggravated battery in a public place last October.

A woman working at a cubicle in the Warrenville Public Library on April 20 of last year felt something brush against her feet several times, authorities said. The woman notified the library’s staff who then called police, the state’s attorney’s office said. After police investigated the incident, according to a news release, Carlton was identified as a suspect and a $100,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Carlton was out on bond at the time after facing similar charges from an incident at the North Central College Library. He was arrested on May 4 of 2016 by Warrenville police and remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since then.

“Any unwanted touching is a criminal offense, period,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “When out in public, people expect and are entitled to go about their business, free from unwanted touching or advances from others. If someone crosses that line, there will be consequences, as Mr. Carlton learned today.”

The state's attorney's office did not immediately respond to request for further detail on the investigation that led to Carlton's arrest.

Warrenville police said they had not further details regarding Carlton's arrest and the second incident at North Central College Library fell under the Naperville Police Department's jurisdiction.

Naperville police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Carlton is required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.