A plane preparing to depart from Chicago returned to its gate after a passenger would not follow crew members’ instructions to turn off his phone Wednesday, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

American Airlines Passenger 'Deplaned' at O'Hare After Refusing to Turn Off Phone, Airline Says

American Airlines Flight 168 from O'Hare to Raleigh-Durham was taxiing, the spokesperson said, when it returned to its gate to deplane the defiant passenger.

The flight then departed for Raleigh-Durham.

No other details were immediately available.