Air Quality Alert Issued for Chicago Area

An air quality alert has been issued across much of the Chicago area Tuesday. Regina Waldroup reports.

An air quality alert has been issued for much of the Chicago area Tuesday, warning that some people should limit their time outdoors.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an Air Pollution Action Day for the metro area and the alert remains in effect until midnight, officials said. Counties included in the alert are McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Active children and adults, particularly those with pulmonary or respiratory diseases like asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are also being urged to reduce their pollution levels. Tips for how to reduce your emissions can be found here.